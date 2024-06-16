Waterford’s food producers, sustainable farmers and food foragers have collaborated to offer access to their locations, with the chance to enjoy local produce against the backdrop of the Comeragh mountain range on a Taste Waterford mountain splendour tour.

Richard Povey, Taste Waterford project manager, said that Waterford is home to many food growers, market gardens and farms.

“The landscape is diverse with two mountain ranges, a 147km coastline and the great rivers of the Suir and the Blackwater.

All of these assets create a diverse and thriving food story. We are delighted to be able to share an authentic insight into our award-winning and sustainable food scene on the mountain splendour taste tour this summer,” Povey added.

Guided mountain splendour tours are on offer for June 14, July 19, August 23 and September 27. Tours depart at 10:00a.m and return at 4:00p.m to the Granville Hotel in Waterford city.

Born and reared in the Comeragh mountains, tour guide Johnny Landers will meet tour participants and give them an overview of the landscape and life on the mountains.

Insights into the folklore, heritage of the hills and the foods that can be lived on from the land will be shared on a foraging trail led by forager, Andrew Malcolm.

Johnny said that participants on the mountain splendour tour are in for a feast for the senses and a huge diversity of offerings.

“It’s not often that you get a chance to get out into the fields, meet the producers and animals, hand-pick some food and hear how many sustainable farming practices of old are the future of food,” the tour guide added. Source: John Bermingham.

Johnny continued: “You will then head into the heart of the Comeraghs and meet French-born Clotilde Kiely and get a fascinating insight into her sustainable organic farm.

“She’ll talk about what it’s like to work on her 16ac farm in the wilds of the mountains, ensuring her crop of mixed salad leaves and seasonal vegetables are efficiently delivered directly to customers and to wholesalers, along with eggs from her hens.

“Clotilde will also share her story of the pasture-reared poultry flock, that she started from scratch.

“Next, there will be a stop off at the stunning Mahon Falls in the Comeragh mountains to meet sixth generation Comeragh mountain sheep farmer, Willie Drohan and his sheepdog, Ben.

“He’ll talk about this special landscape, show his distinctive Scottish black face sheep, and explain why mountain lamb is so special, along with a demonstration of shepherding by Willie and Ben,” he said.

The tour concludes at Willie’s farmyard cafe ‘Cooney’s Yard’ where lunch of seasonal produce will be served.

Tickets for tours are available at €110.00 per person, including lunch and transport.