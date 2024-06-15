Tenders have been sought for the provision of a soil sampling and analysis programme for the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

This is a one year contract and is expected to cost €6 million, excluding VAT.

The soil sampling programme is a farm level soil sampling and analysis initiative which will provide farmers and their advisors with comprehensive details about the nutrient status of their soils, soil carbon and soil health indicators on their farms.

The results can then be used to target soil management and farming practices to achieve economic and environmental sustainability on their farms.

In lieu of payment each farmer will receive the analysis reports with information on macro- and micro- nutrients, soil carbon and indications of the presence harmful bacteria.

Soil sampling programme

Information collected through the programme is used to enable better monitoring of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at a national and regional level.

Participation for the programme is voluntary and it is open to all regions and farming enterprises.

Land declared under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application is eligible to be tested.

The sampling area should not exceed 4ha, except where soil types and cropping of lands were similar during the previous five years.

A sample area of up to 5ha shall be deemed acceptable, subject to a maximum of 16 samples per farm.

Tenders

Teagasc is also currently seeking tenders for the construction of a calf shed and contracting services at two of its farms.

The agriculture and food development authority is planning to build a calf rearing facility at the Johnstown Castle Beef Research Farm located in Co. Wexford.

An estimated cost for the project is not given but tender documents show that the building will not be financed with European Union funds.

The deadline for the receipt of tenders for this project is 5:00p.m on May 27, 2024.