Are you looking for the latest agri-career opportunities? There are several jobs available in the agri-sector at present, including a position as pig farm manager or farm assistant in New Zealand.

To learn more about the latest agri-career opportunities previewed in this article, including all essential requirements, salary expectations, and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Pig farm manager

A pig farm in Co. Kerry operated by a pig meat processor is looking to take on a farm manager. Those with a passion for farming and who are committed to high animal welfare standards are encouraged to apply.

The successful candidate will lead the pig farming operations, overseeing breeding, farrowing, and grower management processes to ensure optimal performance and animal care.

Candidates will require, among other things, proven three years’ experience in pig farming, with specific experience in breeding, farrowing or grower management.

Senior farm assistant

A dairy farm in New Zealand is looking for a senior farm assistant of its 450-cow herd.

The farm is looking for someone with ideally one to two years’ dairy experience, who wants to progress in the industry and have a farming career.

The job includes milking cows, helping with calves, tractor work (for which training can be provided), and general farm work.

Commercial sales executive

Agriland Media has an opening for a commercial sales executive, which will allow an ambitious, dynamic and driven team player to take an active role in identifying new customers and generating business through inbound and outbound sales calls.

To excel in this role, the chosen candidate will need to be highly organised, comfortable on the phone, and be an active listener.

The ideal candidate should have an interest and understanding of the agricultural market sales cycle, and have third-level education in a relevant discipline (marketing, business, digital media, agriculture), among other skills.

Store manager

Liffey Mills is now recruiting for a full-time retail store manager with a proven agricultural background and strong knowledge of agri-products.

The ideal candidate with be responsible for excellent customer service, team leadership and team development. Duties of this position, among others, include:

Maximise sales by establishing a rapport with existing and potential future customers;

Motivate and organise your team and provide ongoing observation and feedback;

Co-ordinate customers’ deliveries which included animal feed, fertiliser, hardware, and fuel;

Stock control and merchandising;

Ensuring high levels of customer service to all customers.

A proven track record in agri and hardware retailing, preferably with previous people management experience, is required for this position.

Head stockman

Curraghmore Estates in Waterford is currently seeking to recruit a head stockman for its livestock farm sheep and suckler enterprise.

This is a full-time, permanent position. Accommodation can be provided for the successful candidate. Previous experience is essential.