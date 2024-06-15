Music and dancing at the crossroads will be part of the ‘Beat on the Peat’ in the Co. Offaly village of Belmont, on Sunday, June 30.

The local GAA club which is organising the event to raise funds to work on a five year development plan that will ultimately lead to the building of an indoor training facility and other amenities, is working hard to create a summertime party atmosphere at Moystown crossroads and pitch for the much anticipated musical festival.

The second ‘Beat on the Peat’ is shaping up to be a celebration of folk, trad and pop music in the west Offaly area and crowds are expected to gather from all over the midlands and beyond.

The festival will run from 1:00p.m to 7:00p.m with a line up, including the hugely popular Whistlin’ Donkeys from Tyrone, the headline act at the festival; Ruaile Buaile from Tullamore; Tradstone from Tipperary/Galway and The Porter Bellys from Dromore/Fermanagh.

The fun is not just for the adults as admission is free for under 16-year-olds when accompanied by an adult, with children’s entertainment on the day including face painting, balloon modelling, carnival games and designated games pitches set aside for play.

A local craft village will focus on small business, photography and yoga demonstrations and good gut information talks.

A bar will be on-site as well as a shop serving refreshments. ‘Foodalicious’ catering company will have food vans there, serving burgers, chips, barbecued food, crepes and ice cream.

Parking will be provided free of charge in an adjacent car parking area. Gates will open at 12.30pm.

Check out ‘Beat on the Peat’ ‘ on Facebook, Instagram and the website for updates.