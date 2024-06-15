Protesters have gathered outside Ireland’s only horse abattoir today (Saturday, June 15) in light of a recent investigation on the treatment of horses destined for slaughter.

The RTÉ Investigates programme “Horses: Making a Killing” showed serious animal welfare abuses and cruelty of the treatment of horses at a lairage used by Shannonside Foods Ltd in Straffan, Co. Kildare.

The protesters arrived at the gates of the abattoir with ribbons to tie on the fences, which was a gesture organised by the animal welfare organisation, My Lovely Horse.

The organisation said that the ribbons were used to represent the memories of the “lives lost to such cruelty”. The Hell of torture 😡😡



So many horses have been brutally murdered here…CLOSE IT DOWN



11am, Shannonside Foods, Straffan, Kildare



We’ll tie ribbons on the fences in memory of the lives lost to such cruelty 🤬🤬💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/4mQVdxRY3p— My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) June 14, 2024

The animal welfare organisation wrote to Shannonside Foods Ltd following the investigations.

It called for “immediate action” to address the “barbaric practices” within the establishment.

My Lovely Horse stated that action should be taken for all animals still at Shannonside Foods Ltd facility in Straffan and other premises associated to allow them to receive immediate veterinary inspection or attention.

My Lovely Horse also called for the investigation to be disclosed to the public with “full transparency”, showing the breakdown in operation.

It added that there should be “immediate dismissal” of all employees witnessed performing these acts of cruelty and criminal charges pursued in line with the Animal Welfare Act of 2013. Horse being hit with pipe at the Shannonside Foods Ltd lairage. Image Source: RTÉ Investigates

The programme exposed evidence of systemic flaws in the traceability of horses and how this was threatening the human food chain across Europe.

Of the 2,400 horses slaughtered at Shannonside Foods Ltd between January 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024, 71% were thoroughbreds bred for the horse racing industry, with the rest bred as sport or leisure horses.

Investigations have now began across the EU into the illegal slaughtering of horses.