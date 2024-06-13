The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently investigating the treatment of horses destined for slaughter.

The announcement of the enquiry follows the broadcast of the RTÉ Investigates programme “Horses: Making a Killing” last night (Wednesday, June 12) .

The documentary showed serious animal welfare abuses and cruelty in the treatment of horses that had been sent for slaughter at the country’s only licensed equine abattoir.

The behaviour, which included the ill-treatment of dying horses, was filmed using hidden cameras in a lairage used by Shannonside Foods Ltd in Straffan, Co. Kildare. Horse being hit with pipe at the Shannonside Foods Ltd lairage. Image Source: RTÉ Investigates

In this shed, which DAFM inspectors do not have a remit to oversee, the animals are held and screened in the days leading up to their slaughter.

Horses were seen being routinely whipped and struck with long lengths of plastic piping, including being hit around the head.

The investigation also exposed evidence of systemic flaws in the traceability of horses and how this was threatening the human food chain across Europe.

An in-depth examination of available data led to the conclusion that 20,000 horses were – on paper – “disappearing” each year.

The findings have prompted investigations to be launched across Europe.

DAFM

In a statement, DAFM said that it takes the matters of equine welfare and the integrity of the food chain very seriously.

It said that the welfare of horses is protected by legislation, placing responsibility on owners and those who have animals in their possession or under their control to ensure the animals welfare.

“This legislation also ensures that appropriate enforcement action is taken by the relevant competent authority where breaches or shortcomings are identified,” it said.

The department said any reports of welfare or traceability issues are “acted upon and investigated as appropriate”.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said the programme included “some distressing images” and that he is taking this matter “extremely seriously”.

“My department has already commenced an investigation in recent weeks involving the supply of equines for slaughter, with aspects of the ongoing investigation related to some of the broadcast activities.

“Any new allegations or evidence of malpractice or allegations of illegal activity in the equine industry that this programme has brought to light will be thoroughly investigated by my department,” he said.

Shannonside Foods Ltd has said any allegation of an equine being mistreated “will be fully investigated by the company”.

‘Criminal behaviour’

Of the 2,400 horses slaughtered at Shannonside Foods Ltd between January 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024, 71% were thoroughbreds bred for the horse racing industry, with the rest bred as sport or leisure horses.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has said that it is “deeply shocked and appalled” by the content of the RTÉ programme.

The organisation said it will review the issues raised in the documentary and will “actively support any department of agriculture or garda investigation”.

“The criminal behaviour depicted in the RTÉ documentary is disgusting and is not the experience of the vast majority of the 30,000 people who make their livelihood in the horse racing and breeding industry in Ireland.

“HRI has zero tolerance for mistreatment of horses in any circumstance and criminal and regulatory sanction must be imposed on anyone found to have behaved in an illegal way towards horses,” it said in a statement.

HRI added that it will invest over €16 million in “welfare and integrity services” for horses this year.