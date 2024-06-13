The Dondale herd will be the featured herd at this year’s Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) open day.

Joe, Bernie and Kevin Doran and family run the herd located at Donadea, Naas, Co. Kildare and will play host to the IHFA event on Wednesday, July 10.

The launch of the event this week saw attendance by representatives from headline sponsors WWS Ireland and CowManager.

Also in attendance were sponsors FBD; Agriland; Specialist Nutrition; O’Donovan Engineering; Volac; and Greenvale Animal Feeds.

Members of the Kildare Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club and some trade stand exhibitors were also present at the launch. The Doran family

The Dondale Herd

Joe and his wife Bernie farm in partnership with their son Kevin and are currently milking 160 pedigree registered holstein friesian cows.

The Dondale herd which is a top quality, award-winning herd was established in 1962 and is operating with a herd calving pattern of 30% winter and 70% spring.

The IHFA has said that its National Open Day presents a unique opportunity to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the Dondale herd.

The Dondale herd has increased its output per cow by over 140kg milk solids in a six-year period.

Top quality milk is produced year-round; 9,652 milk kg resulting in 702kg of milk solids being produced in 2023.

CEO of the IHFA, Laurence Feeney, added: “The Dondale Herd is a young herd in a breeding sense, but, is a top quality, up and coming herd that has done well in national competitions and is herd that is really going places.”

Last year the herd placed second in the IHFA National Herds Competition, large herd category which was a great achievement given the fact it was their first time entering the competition. L-r: Kevin and Joe Doran with the Dondale Herd

IHFA open day

The open day will be centred around the National Stock Judging Finals with some of Dondale’s best milking animals taking to the ring.

The day will also include the results of the IHFA National Herds Competition 2024.

Laurence Feeney believes that “it is a brilliant venue for the day as it is so easy accessible and that it is just a sensible spot to host it”.

“There is no doubt, it is just an ideal farm to host an event,” he added.

A Dondale celebration sale will be held in association with the open day, with youngstock from top breeding lines on offer. The sale will be conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

“The Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Open Day is a farm family day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, youngstock sales and much more. All are welcome to attend and entry is free,” the association said.