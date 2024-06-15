Recently published research by campaign group, Uplift highlights “poor” results in tackling vacant housing across the country.

The research, based on Department of Housing statistics and the results of the 2022 census, gives a county by county break down that shows there are more vacant houses than people who need a home in every county of Ireland.

The research shows that there are approximately 12,689 people homeless nationwide and a total of 163,433 vacant homes.

While the highest number of those homeless (9,097) and of vacant homes (31,658) can be seen in Co. Dublin, it is an issue in every county.

E.g., in Co. Meath there are 330 people homeless, with 4,416 homes vacant.

In Co. Mayo, there are 108 people homeless, with 8,922 vacant homes recorded. For Co. Offaly, there are 82 people homeless, with 2,491 homes vacant.

The research also showed that 70% of the population live in unused homes. This means the house is too large for the needs of the household living in it or used as a holiday home.

In its report, Uplift stated that the Homes For All progress report due in the second half of this year will “hopefully shed light” on figures of vacant and derelict houses being brought back into use.

Vacant housing support

Since the launch of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant in November 2022, there has been 7,047 applications, with 4,108 approved so far, according to the most up to date figures from the Department of Housing.

The grant includes up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000, if the property is derelict.

In the report, Uplift stated that there is a “significant opportunity” for focus of campaigning action around better use of the homes.

The report recommended that this could be done through the following:

Increasing the assistance that is available in meeting the costs of renovation works;

Offering short to medium-term letting opportunities;

Increasing the opportunity to participate in undertaking improvements to derelict buildings, including encouraging small scale property developers to bring vacant homes into use;

Empowering community participation in reporting housing vacancy;

Providing suitable and adequate data to underpin policy and campaigning action.

The research showed sentimental attachment and not seeing vacancy as a problem for some owners as a potential barrier.

It added that local authorities should reach out to owners of vacant homes to provide information on the range of schemes and supports that are available.