Grants worth a total value of €266,536 for 36 separate domestic wastewater treatment systems have been paid out by the Department of Housing so far for 2024.

A revised and improved domestic wastewater treatment systems grant scheme came into effect on January 1 this year.

Grant amounts available increased by 140% to €12,000 from €5,000 for septic tanks that have been registered with local authorities.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien also removed the condition that septic tanks had to be registered with the local authority prior to February 1, 2023.

The scope of improvement works required to a domestic wastewater treatment system under the scheme typically takes time for the owners to plan and organise contractors.

Local authorities administer the process and claim payment from the department after work is complete.

Due to this process, the Department of Housing stated that there are applications working through the system on an “ongoing basis”.

As the scheme is administered by local authorities, the Department of Housing does not have information on the running number of applications received to date.

However, by the end of May 2024, local authorities submitted requests for payment for 36 grants, which have all been paid.

Wastewater grants

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that 45% of septic tanks failed inspection by Local Authorities last year.

The EPA said that 1,189 septic tank inspections were carried out during 2023 and that out of these a “significant number” were identified as a risk to human health and the environment.

Local Authorities are required to complete a minimum of 1,200 inspections each year under the EPA’s National Inspection Plan 2022-2026.

The total number of grants paid by the Department of Housing for faults to septic tanks throughout 2023 was 194.