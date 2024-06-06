Cow health management company, smaXtec has won a ‘Digital Disruptor award at a ceremony in Austria.

Dsm-firmenich, the nutrition, health and beauty company, presented the new Digital Disruptor award for game-changing technologies within the beef and dairy sector at this year’s Global Ruminant Day event held in Vienna, Austria.

At the event, dsm-firmenich brought together over 200 global executives and experts from across the beef and dairy industry to address the most pressing issues.

These ranged from health and reproductive challenges to feed cost optimisation, sustainability and promising new precision livestock farming technologies.

Three companies nominated for the Digital Disruptor award were:

smaXtec – described as a revolutionary health system that facilitates preventative health, reproduction and feeding management for dairy cows;

Labby – an AI-enabled optical sensing for raw milk testing;

FarmTrace – a platform that connects on-farm systems, robots and farm management solutions to provide actionable insights.

smaXtec won this year’s Digital Disruptor award, receiving the most votes from the Global Ruminant Day delegates.

Head of Precision Services at dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health, Corinne Bonadei said: “At dsm-firmenich, we have a long-standing focus on innovation and leading-industry change.

“The Digital Disruptor Award recognises those organisations who are spearheading innovation and revolutionising how the industry improves animal health, welfare and sustainability through advanced digital solutions to improve feed and livestock farming across the globe.”

Dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavours, and fragrances for the world’s growing population.

It is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion and 30,000 employees.

smaXtec

smaXtec health management system has the ability to measure temperature and other vital health parameters from inside the reticulum of dairy cows, offering unprecedented insights into their health and well-being.

This disruptive technology enables the earliest possible disease detection (several days prior to clinical signs) and therefore preventative health management, according to the company.

As a result, smaXtec has said that farmers achieve consistently high milk yields, reduce antibiotic usage, and significantly increase animal welfare.