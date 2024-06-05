The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has told representatives of the European Commission that urban wastewater “must be accounted for” when measuring water quality under the Nitrates Directive.

The ICMSA met with officials from the directorate-general for environment (DG ENV), the commission department responsible for environmental affairs, including water quality.

ICMSA representatives were in Brussels last week as part of a protest by dairy farmers organised by the European Milk Board (EMB), of which the ICMSA is a member organisation.

Speaking after the meeting, ICMSA president Denis Drennan said that the organisation “clearly stated” to the commission the “huge significance” of retaining the nitrates derogation for the Irish dairy sector.

Drennan said that Irish dairy farmers need certainty “so that they can plan positively for their future”.

He said that the organisation told the commission representatives that work was already being done in the Irish agri-sector to improve environmental sustainability, and that Irish farmers need support in “what is an unprecedented challenging time”.

Drennan said that engagement with the commission was “positive”, and that DG ENV officials “emphasised the need for improvements in water quality and the need for the sector to have a plan going forward that will deliver positive water quality results”.

The ICMSA said it highlighted the progress being made through projects such as the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP); European Innovation Partnership (EIP) programmes; and the work of farmers at individual farm level.

“A huge effort is being made by farmers and the sector and this will continue, and the ICMSA stated clearly to the commission, that the role of others, in particular in urban wastewater treatment must be properly accounted for and dairy farmers cannot be blamed or undermined due to issues in other sectors,” Drennan said.

According to the ICMSA president, the commission recognises the challenge to the family farm model, and said that it is “up to the sector and our government to deliver a strategy that will address water quality while protecting our family farms who are dependent on the derogation for their viability”.

“This will require substantial government support which needs to be forthcoming in 2024 and also part of Budget 2025. There is a significant challenge ahead and constructive engagement with the EU commission will be critical to secure the derogation and the long-term future of our dairy sector,” Drennan said.