A United Kingdom (UK) based external maintenance and biodiversity company has announced 150 Irish-based roles as part of a €5 million expansion into the Irish market.

The company, Ground Control, undertakes external maintenance and energy solution services including grounds maintenance, arboriculture (management of trees), solar, and electric vehicle charging point installation, amongst other products and services.

In doing so, the company utilises its technology-enabled approach to guides clients to carbon reduction and biodiversity gains.

Its new Irish operations will be headquartered in Dublin, with a second office in Belfast.

In addition, it will be recruiting for new roles and field team partnerships across the island of Ireland in 2024.

The company has an all-island presence and has already secured more than €2 million in Irish-based contracts in the year to date.

The 150 new roles will include a blend of employees and local field-based teams across the island of Ireland.

The company will look to collaborate with local companies and micro-businesses to deliver a sustainability-led product offering and one that supports public and private sector clients on their decarbonisation journeys.

Ground Control currently offers grounds and winter maintenance, pothole repair services and arboricultural services across Ireland in both the public and private sectors.

Ground Control’s country director for Ireland, Declan O’Gorman said: “Ground Control is a leading external maintenance, energy and biodiversity expert, committed to enhancing and improving the physical environment.

“Our decision to launch the business in Ireland is an informed and strategic one, supported by the renewed commitment to sustainability on the part of both the Irish public and private sector.

“Irish organisations, ranging from local councils to major retailers, large manufacturing companies, and property and facility management companies, are actively seeking partners who share their dedication to delivering upon their sustainability targets through an evidence-based approach,” O’Gorman added.