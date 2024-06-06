Senior delegates from Drinks Ireland and the Irish Whiskey Association will set guidelines for growing the whiskey industry at the annual convention on Thursday, June 13 at Sliabh Liag Distillers, Co. Donegal.

The delegates will discuss priority policies and issues of concern for the sector, along with recommendations in relation to the June 7 local and European elections, including the agriculture and sustainability agenda for the next EU mandate.

The drinks Ireland ‘Pride of Place’ policy priorities 2025-2030 for growing the industry over the next five-year period is set to be discussed at the meeting.

One of the priorities includes boosting rural communities and economies, including: Employment; purchasing of materials and ingredients locally, including grain from farmers for whiskey production; improved broadband connectivity; and supports for distillery visitor centres.

The priorities also set out recommendations for:

Driving exports, which exceeded €1 billion for the first time in 2022;

Inspiring innovation to reflect the needs of the rapid growth within the Irish whiskey sector;

Supporting the experience economy through the promotion of distillery visitor centres;

Supporting the industry’s ambitions to make Ireland the home of the world’s most sustainable Irish whiskey distilleries and brands;

Promoting responsible alcohol consumption through the implementation of evidence-based policies that reflect changes in Ireland’s drinking culture.

Plans for securing ambitious trade agreements will be another main topic during the convention.

The importance of geographical indication (GI) products such as Irish whiskey to EU promotion plans and the opportunity for Ireland to take a leadership role at the heart of the EU will be spoken about.

Irish whiskey

The Irish Whiskey Association represents 95% of the industry and 97% of exporters across Ireland, with 30 of these distilleries operating visitor centres.

They are found from south-west Donegal to the Skellig Coast on the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route, and from the heart of the Gaeltacht to the centre of Dublin’s former distilling quarter.

There are 76% of Irish whiskey distilleries are located outside the urban centres of Dublin and Belfast.

The convention will also be a look ahead to Ireland’s next general election, including policy recommendations.