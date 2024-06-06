A Co. Down farmer is celebrating six years of giving barn owls a home, with Ulster Wildlife declaring his farm as “one of the most successful breeding sites in Northern Ireland” for the birds.

David Sandford, of Strangford, strives to run a wildlife-friendly farm to attract the owls, of which there are fewer than 30 breeding pairs estimated to remain in Northern Ireland.

Sandford first encountered a barn owl during an evening walk across his fields, and said it was the first time he had seen one in 30 years.

He contacted Ulster Wildlife to install some nest boxes and, after four years, a pair of barn owls took up residence.

Sandford said: “At first, nothing seemed to happen, until four years later my late wife Alison and I saw a pair one evening on our driveway near one of the boxes – we were thrilled.

“Shortly after, we heard loud snoring noises and screeches from the chicks begging to be fed.” Alison and David Sandford with the first barn owl chicks born on their farm in 2019. Image: Ulster Wildlife

Now, six years on, Sandford’s 185ac arable farm has provided a home for 15 owlets and other dwindling farmland wildlife like the yellowhammer and the Irish hare.

His crafted habitats are supported by local nature conservation charities Ulster Wildlife and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in Northern Ireland (RSPBNI).

Barn owls

The habitats consist of rough grass margins, uncultivated stubbles, dense hedgerows and woodland to provide a steady supply of prey such as mice, pygmy shrews and young rats to feed the owls.

Grain feeders are kept going all year round, away from farm buildings, to ensure the survival of the birds by attracting rodents.

Sandford said they are a “negligible cost” compared to the satisfaction and enjoyment of helping the endangered species.

“Knowing that we have provided a safe and productive home for barn owls is a huge privilege and a barometer that we are doing some things right on our farm,” he said.

Nine nest boxes have been erected to provide a network of safe places for the birds to nest and roost. Sandford’s arable farm Sandford beside one of the nest boxes Images: Ulster Wildlife

Ulster Wildlife said barn owl populations have plummeted in the UK and Ireland over the past century due to agricultural intensification, habitat loss, a lack of nest sites and increased use of rodenticides.

Senior conservation officer at Ulster Wildlife, Katy Bell, commended Sandford’s passion and dedication to securing the future of the barn owl, emphasising the vital role farmers play in helping nature recover, given the right support.

“Nature is in trouble across Northern Ireland, with one in nine species at risk of extinction, but farmers can be part of the solution,” she said.

“David’s farm shows how targeted management options such as wild bird cover and winter stubble, delivered through agri-environment schemes, have been effective in helping barn owls by ensuring a year-round supply of food.

“Alongside a network of safe nesting sites, barn owls are thriving on his farm, making it the most successful breeding site in Northern Ireland.

“The recovery of local wildlife depends on proactive measures like these.”

Agri-environment schemes

Sandford said he would like to see future agri-environment schemes strengthened, properly funded and more accessible to help farmers in their conservation efforts for barn owls and other wildlife.

“Leaving farmers high and dry with no support for the majority of farmland in Northern Ireland is highly regrettable,” he said.

“Wildlife is not something that can be turned off and on like a tap; however, given the chance it is remarkably resilient and with the right habitats and long-term support, farmers can really make a difference.”