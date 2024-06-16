Reviewing herd performance and identifying problem cows is now essential as farmers approach the mid-lactation stage.

There is now a bit more time available after the busy calving and breeding season and the rush to get in your first-cut silage is over.

Unfortunately, problem cows are present in every herd and even though you may be consistent in removing them, they can continue to appear.

The mid-lactation is a good time to assess these problem cows to give you a guidance in preparing for drying-off.

It will allow you to start looking at cows within your herd and determining whether or not they may need an antibiotic at drying-off.

Early identification will also give you the opportunity to remove cows from the herd that have consistent cell count or mastitis problems.

If there is a clear increase in somatic cell count (SCC) in your bulk tank during the summer months, it should not be ignored as it is likely the number of infected cows in your herd is increasing.

This can lead to more infected quarters and immediate action should be taken to set your herd up well for lactation to minimise mastitis infections and maximise production.

Problem cows

A problem cow can be described as a cow that has numerous clinical cases of mastitis during her lactation, or that has an average SCC of 200,000 cells/ml or higher in two consecutive lactations.

Despite antibiotic treatment during the dry period and constant remedial action to combat mastitis and SCC issues, a problem cow will consistently fall back down with infection.

Cure rates for mastitis can vary and one must remember that some of these problem cows can not be cured and it is not worth carrying their costs into the next lactation.

Milk recording will allow for early identification and early treatment within your herd and is an essential tool for establishing which cows are the most profitable.

Not only can problem cows be costing you money but they can can also be spreading infection to the profitable, healthy cows.

Milk recording will give you individual cow information which will allow you to choose which cows are most appropriate for a dry cow tube.

The identification of high SCC cows is crucial, as treatment may have to be given. Discussions should be ongoing with your vet and milk advisor to distinguish what level of SCC should be treated.

If the infection level of these cows is not reduced, removing these cows from the herd must be put into consideration, while cows with chronic cases of mastitis should not be staying in your herd.

Selective dry cow therapy

Now, more than ever, dairy famers need to be conscious of their SCC levels of each cow within their herd as the with the clamping down of blanket dry cow therapy (BDCT), farmers need to use selective dry cow therapy (SDCT).

A farmer needs to decide on a threshold for choosing which cows get SDCT, and if cows are above the threshold, they should be targeted for treatment or care.

If there are cows constantly above the threshold, there needs to be serious consideration as to whether or not those cows should stay in the herd.

The SCC in herds across the country are going to be improved by having the data available and then acting on the data.

In order to improve your cell count and limit the number of problem cows in your herd, regular milk recording needs to happen to allow for early treatment and removal from your herd.