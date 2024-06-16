Operations at Ireland’s only horse abattoir, Shannonside Foods have been suspended by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, following the highlighted animal welfare abuse from a recent RTÉ Investigates programme.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that the slaughter plant is currently subject to a legal notice detaining all carcases presented for slaughter last week.

In late May, DAFM issued a legal notice prohibiting the presence or entry of horses to the adjacent holding premises where much of the distressing footage was filmed.

The department also confirmed that the building adjacent to the approved slaughter plant, where the majority of the hidden camera footage was filmed, does not form part of the approved slaughter plant.

It is not the lairage of the plant and is not subject to direct veterinary supervision under the relevant food and feed hygiene regulations which govern the operation of slaughter plants.

DAFM does not have a permanent presence on equine or other farmed animal holdings, but any officer of the department authorised under the Animal Health and Welfare Act has the authority to enter and inspect premises where issues arise.

It is regulation that anyone keeping horses is required to have an equine premises registration number.

Minister McConalogue stated: “My department is actively investigating the absolutely abhorrent mistreatment of animals and suspected criminality we witnessed on the RTÉ PrimeTime investigates programme that aired this week.”

He said that there will be “no stone left unturned” throughout the process of investigations.

The minister confirmed that the following actions have been taken: No animals have entered the food chain from this slaughter plant in the past three weeks; all carcases that were presented for slaughter last week are detained; and the operation of the horse abattoir is now fully suspended.

Assistance and support is being provided from An Garda Síochána as part of the investigation.

“I am committed to building on the actions already taken to improve our equine traceability and ensure the highest standards of equine welfare,” Minister McConalogue said.

“In this regard, it is very clear that a collective effort across the European Union, among member states and the commission is required to further improve the traceability system.

“My immediate priority however is to ensure that the full force of the law is brought to bear in relation to these matters,” the minister added.