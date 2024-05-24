A new system which allows members of An Garda Síochána to quickly and easily identify uninsured vehicles has been formally launched today (Friday, May 24).

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee and An Garda Síochána assistant commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman launched the system at an event in Dublin.

They were joined by the Minister for State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Neale Richmond, Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland and David Fitzgerald, CEO of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI).

Vehicle insurance

More than 13,000 gardaí working nationwide can now check a vehicle insurance status while on the roadside by checking its registration on the Garda Mobility App.

Following its introduction, the new system has led to the seizure of 7,307 vehicles since January 2024, with 1,840 vehicles being seized in the month of April only, relating to no insurance.

This new system is a collaboration between the Department of Transport, the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána, Insurance Ireland and the MIBI.

It follows legislative change and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding agreement between An Garda Síochána and the MIBI.

On a daily basis, the MIBI now provides An Garda Síochána with the insurance details of over three million vehicles that are operating on Irish roads via the Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID).

The announcement comes on ‘National Insurance Enforcement Day’ – An Garda Síochána’s nationwide initiative with a focus on detecting drivers who are operating without insurance on Irish roads.

Roads legislation

Gardaí have warned that driving a vehicle without insurance is against the law and those who do so can face significant penalties, including having their vehicle seized on the spot, a court appearance, five penalty points as well as significant fines.

Research from the MIBI indicates that there is a high number of uninsured vehicles operating on Irish roads.

In 2022, there were approximately 188,000 uninsured private vehicles in this country, meaning one in every 12 private vehicles were uninsured.

This research also shows that Ireland is among the highest ranking European countries for uninsured vehicles – three times as high as in the UK and four times the EU average.

Speaking at today’s event, An Garda Síochána assistant commissioner Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman said: “By having access to the Irish Motor Insurance Database through our Garda Mobility Devices, gardaí are in a stronger position to detect those breaking the law by driving without insurance.

“Improved technology and data sharing are helping to transform roads policing in Ireland and ultimately help An Garda Síochána to keep road users safe.

“Today’s launch shows the considerable progress that can be achieved when we work in partnership and share data.”

Launching the new system, Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said: “It is great to see first-hand the efficiency and effectiveness of the new technology that government has invested in for gardaí – mobile devices, automatic number plate recognition, and information sharing technologies – all of which strengthen the ability of gardaí to tackle criminality and contribute to the improved safety of our roads and our communities.” Members of An Garda Siochána Roads Policing Unit

Minister for State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Neale Richmond added: “Driving without insurance is not only a crime, it is one that we are all paying for as it increases the cost of insurance for all drivers by up to €35 per premium.

“Gardaí now have access to the Irish Motor Insurance Database, meaning that they can identify in real time, cars driving without insurance.

“This data sharing between the insurance industry and the gardaí can be a game changer in detecting uninsured drivers and will make our roads safer for us all.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO of Insurance Ireland said: “With an 11% growth in claims in 2023 caused by uninsured vehicles reported by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, increased detection of uninsured vehicles is more important than ever.

“Every uninsured driving claim is adding to the premium of law-abiding drivers, but working together, we will take uninsured drivers off the road.”

David Fitzgerald, CEO of the MIBI added: “Uninsured driving has been a problem in this country for too long, but now the days of drivers thinking they can get away with driving without insurance are over.”