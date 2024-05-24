Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) chair, Bobby Miller has welcomed the recent comments made by Taoiseach, Simon Harris on the importance of the tillage sector.

“Both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, Charlie McConalogue, have referenced the importance of the crops sector over recent days. This is all very positive.

“But, the time for talking is over. Tillage farmers want to see real decisions taken now in order to secure the future of their industry into the future.”

Miller sees the government’s response to the recently published Food Vision Tillage Report as the most effective means of making this happen.

IGGG

But, above and beyond this, IGGG wants to see Irish agriculture – as an entire entity – recognising the key role played by the tillage sector.

Miller continued: “There is no reason why Irish dairy, livestock and pig producers cannot pay a premium price for Irish grains.

“But, this will only happen if meat and dairy processers are prepared to pay farmers making this commitment a sustainable end price for their produce.”

Miller referenced the exceptionally low carbon footprint already achieved by Irish tillage farmers.

The chair continued: “In the case of some farmers, the securing of a carbon net zero position has already been achieved.

“Government must recognise the key role already being played by tillage farmers within the push to secure Ireland’s climate change targets.”

According to the IGGG representative, the issue of providing farmers access to carbon credits, commensurate with their current sustainability status, must be addressed by government s a matter of priority.

Miller said: “Government should also act to re-direct a proportion of the funds generated by the carbon tax to help further facilitate investment on Irish tillage farms.

“This approach has already been taken where the retro-fitting of solar panels and the delivery of energy upgrades to 500,000 Irish homes are concerned.

“So, it would be appropriate for government to recognise the value of appropriate investment programmes on tillage farms in the same context.”

Referring to the general prospects for the 2024 harvest, Miller confirmed that most spring crops planted over the past months had germinated well, and are now achieving their various growth stages at a very rapid place.

“The weather will play a critically important role over the next few weeks.

“The reality is that yield records will not be broken in 2024. Growers are hoping that the weather plays ball during June and July, leading to the hope of a straightforward harvest, come August,” he explained.