Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has said that it is “actually embarrassing” how far behind Ireland is within the area of anaerobic digestion.

The MEP spoke among a panel discussion at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

He said that Germany has about 12,000 anaerobic digestors and that there was a “need to incentivise” in Ireland.

Kelleher said this could be implemented through capital allowances or in terms of the price that farmers could receive per terawatt hour.

Anaerobic digestion

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he expects the National Biomethane Strategy to be published in the “next couple of weeks”.

The previously carried out public consultation has now been “fully considered” and the final strategy is being considered by various departments involved.

Kelleher said that in order to protect agri-food, Ireland “must give enough confidence in the short and medium term” to family farms.

He said that diversification is part of the “just transition” and that in order for it to happen, there “needs” to be separate funds made available for the environmental pillar.

He added that these funds should be “stripped away” from the common agricultural policy (CAP).

“Otherwise, we just diminish the capacity to both produce food sustainably at a reasonable price for the consumer and reasonable income for farmers, along with looking after the environment,” Kelleher said.

Nature restoration

Green Party senator, Pauline O’Reilly said that “balance” is important for farmers to ensure environmental improvements and that farmers can get more money for products.

She said it “makes absolute common sense” to vote in favour of the nature restoration law to diversify.

Independent Ireland candidate, Eddie Punch said that the government is “leading the charge to drive through” nature restoration.

He said that studies found that emissions from peat grasslands were “overestimated”.

“We had a debate about nature restoration, where the completely wrong information was being taken for granted. When facts change, they should be brought into the debate,” Punch said.