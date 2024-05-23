The former general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Eddie Punch, has emerged as a strong favourite with rural voters according to the results of a snap Agriland poll.

First time candidates standing in the European elections including Michael McNamara and Nina Carberry also appear determined to give sitting MEPs a run for their money, poll results would suggest.

The countdown is now well underway to the European Parliament elections and potential voters have told Agriland that key issues in rural areas include housing, infrastructure, transport links and immigration.

Next month voters in Ireland will elect 14 members of the European Parliament.

There are three European constituencies in Ireland which are: Ireland South; Midlands North West; and Dublin with 73 candidates vying for the number one vote.

Four MEPs will be elected for the Dublin constituency while the Ireland South and Midlands North West constituencies will each elect five MEPs each.

Ireland uses a form of proportional representation called the single transferable vote (PRSTV) and this means that voters rank the candidates in order of choice.

Agriland poll

We gave our audience the opportunity to say who they planned to vote for in the upcoming European elections in a snap 24-hour poll this week.

In the poll our readers selected the one constituency that they will be voting in and also selected just one candidate that they would like to see elected to the European Parliament.

A total of 2,484 votes were recorded in the Agriland poll over the 24 hour period.

The results illustrate that some political newcomers are giving seasoned politicians are a run for the votes and that some seats are more hotly contested than others.

The percentages have been rounded accordingly.

Dublin constituency

There are a total of 23 candidates vying for one of four seats in the Dublin constituency

The results of the Agriland poll, where 482 votes were cast, show that the candidates who received the most votes in this constituency were:

Barry Andrews – Fianna Fáil sitting MEP: 134 (28%);

Niall Boylan – Independent Ireland: 89 (18%);

Regina Doherty – Fine Gael: 71 (15%);

Dr Umar Al-Qadri – Independent: 49 (10%);

Aisling Considine – Aontú: 39 (8%);

Lynn Boylan – Sinn Féin: 25 (5%).

In relation to the other current sitting MEPs in this constituency here are the votes they received:

Ciarán Cuffe – Green Party: 6 (1%);

Clare Daly – Independents 4 Change: 21 (4%);

Frances Fitzgerald – Fine Gael: not running in 2024.

The remaining candidates received the following number of votes:

Rebecca Barrett – The National Party: 7 (1%);

Sinéad Gibney – Social Democrats: 6 (1%);

Bríd Smith – People Before Profit – Solidarity: 6 (1%);

Aodhán Ó’Riordáin – Labour Party: 5 (1%);

Diarmuid Ó’Conaráin – Irish Freedom Party: 4 (<1%);

Malachy Steenson – Independent: 4 (<1%);

Philip Dwyer – Ireland First: 4 (<1%);

Patrick Quinlan – The National Party: 3 (<1%);

Stephen O’Rourke – Independent: 3 (<1%);

Daithí Doolan – Sinn Féin: 3 (<1%);

Brendan Ogle – Independent: 1 (<1%);

Eamonn Murphy – Independent: 1 (<1%);

Andy Heasman – The Irish People: 1 (<1%).

Ireland South constituency

There are a total of 23 candidates competing for five seats in this constituency.

Four sitting MEPs are seeking to be re-elected here.

The results of the Agriland poll, where 1,301 votes were cast, show that the candidates who received the most votes were:

Eddie Punch – Independent Ireland: 370 (28%);

Seán Kelly – Fine Gael sitting MEP: 197 (15%);

Billy Kelleher – Fianna Fáil sitting MEP: 183 (14%);

Michael McNamara – Independent: 170 (13%);

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú – Fianna Fáil: 69 (8%);

Patrick Murphy – Aontú: 64 (5%).

In relation to the other current sitting MEPs in this constituency here are the votes they received:

Mick Wallace – Independents 4 Change: 42 (3%);

Grace O’Sullivan – Green Party: 19 (1%);

Deirdre Clune – Fine Gael: not running in 2024.

The remaining candidates received the following number of votes:

John Mullins – Fine Gael: 52 (4%);

Derek Blighe – Ireland First: 33 (3%);

Lorna Bogue – Green Left: 25 (2%);

Kathleen Funchion – Sinn Féin: 23 (2%);

Michael Leahy – Irish Freedom Party: 20 (1.5%);

Paul Gavan – Sinn Fein: 15 (1%);

Susan Doyle – Social Democrats: 5 (<1%);

Graham De Barra – Independent: 4 (<1%);

Cian Prendiville – People Before Profit- Solidarity: 3 (<1%);

Ross Lahive – The Irish People: 2 (<1%);

Niamh Hourigan – Labour: 2 (<1%);

Christopher V.S. Doyle – Independent: 2 (<1%);

Mary Fitzgibbon – Independent: 1 (<1%).

Midlands North West constituency

There are a total of 27 candidates competing for five seats in this constituency.

There are three sitting MEPs who are trying to secure the number one vote.

The results of the Agriland poll, where 1,456 votes were cast, show that the candidates who received the most votes were:

Barry Cowen – Fianna Fáil: 252 (17%);

Ciaran Mullooly – Independent Ireland: 204 (14%);

Niall Blaney – Fianna Fáil: 175 (12%);

Maria Walsh – Fine Gael sitting MEP: 143 (10%);

Nina Carberry – Fine Gael: 120 (8.2%);

Peadar Tóibín – Aontú: 119 (8.1%).

In relation to the other current sitting MEPs in this constituency here are the votes they received:

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan – Independent: 95 (7%);

Chris MacManus – Sinn Féin: 40 (3%);

Colm Markey – Fine Gael: not running in 2024.

The remaining candidates received the following number of votes:

Lisa Chambers – Fianna Fáil: 97 (7%);

Peter Casey – Independent: 45 (3%);

Michelle Gildernew – Sinn Féin 26 (2%);

Hermann Kelly – Irish Freedom Party: 21 (1%);

James Ryenolds – The National Party: 21 (1%);

Justin Barrett – The National Party: 21 (1%);

Michelle Smith – Independent: 21 (1%);

Saoirse McHugh – Non party: 17 (1%);

Margaret Maguire – Ireland First: 9 (<1%);

John Waters – Independent: 7 (<1%);

Rory Hearne -Social Democrats: 6 (<1%);

Pauline O’Reilly – Green Party: 5 (<1%);

Anthony Cahill The Irish People: 3 (<1%);

Gerry Waters – Independent: 3 (<1%);

Fergal Landy – Labour: 2 (<1%);

Brian O’Boyle -PBP-Solidarity: 1 (<1%);

Charlotte Keenan – Independent: 1 (<1%);

Daniel Pocock – Independent: 1 (<1%);

Stephen Garland – Independent: 1 (<1%).

A total of 73 candidates are standing in Ireland in the European elections – voting will take place on Friday, June 7.