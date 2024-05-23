Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has ruled out banning live exports of animals for slaughter to non-EU countries.

The minister was responding to a parliamentary question from Green Party TD for Dublin Central, Neasa Hourigan who asked him to make a statement on the matter.

“My department facilitates the lawful export of animals in line with government policy and in compliance with EU and national legislation.

“There are currently no plans to ban the export of livestock for slaughter to non-EU countries,” Minister McConalogue said.

The Green Party has previously stated that it would rather see live exports outside of the EU come to an end and has called for domestic alternatives to be “vigorously” pursued.

Live exports

According to the latest data provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to Bord Bia, 11,864 live cattle were exported from Ireland to non-EU countries up to May 4 this year.

This is an increase of 8,360 head (240%) compared to the same period in 2023 when 3,504 cattle were sent from Ireland to non-EU countries.

Up to May 4 2024, the data shows that 3,666 cattle were exported to Morocco, while 2,037 animals were sent to Algeria and 407 went to Tunisia.

Meanwhile, over 143,000 cattle were exported to EU countries in the period, which is down 12% or 20,300 head compared to 2023.

Around 59,000 animals went to the Netherlands, 49,671 to Spain and 15,707 to Italy.

17,897 cattle were exported to Northern Ireland (+6%) and 2,375 were shipped to Britain (+116%).

Ban

On Monday (May 20) a ban on exporting live animals from Britain officially came into law as the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act received Royal Assent.

The UK government said it was “capitalising” on post-Brexit freedoms and bolstering its position as a “world leader in animal welfare standards”.

The legislation bans the export of live animals including cattle, sheep, and pigs for slaughter and fattening from Britain.

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act will also ensure that animals are slaughtered domestically in high welfare UK slaughterhouses, the UK government said.