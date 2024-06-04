A research project which is a collaboration between Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Sligo County Council is set to ‘revolutionise’ efforts by farmers to reduce emissions from agriculture.

The researchers have outlined that agriculture, which is a cornerstone of Irish culture and economy, is a significant contributor to national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for 38.4% of emissions in 2022 according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

With the urgent need to address climate change, weather variability, and soil degradation, farmers are being called upon to embrace sustainable practices to meet Ireland’s ambitious climate targets.

In response to these challenges, ATU and Sligo County Council have joined forces to launch a project funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) by providing horticulture and tillage farmers with innovative tools and solutions to mitigate GHG emissions and enhance sustainability.

Research project

Led by Dr. Salem Gharbia, head of the Department of Environmental Science at ATU, and Dr. Iulia Anton, a co-lead and postdoctoral researcher in environmental science at ATU, the team aims to revolutionise agricultural practices through the two-tier approach.

The physical component comprises a network of local sensors to measure emissions from various farming activities.

The digital component integrates the real-time data into a modelling framework. Dr. Salem Gharbia

This framework enables the simulation of different farming practices and ‘what if’ scenarios, allowing farmers to optimise productivity while minimising resource consumption and carbon emissions.

Dr. Gharbia explained the project’s objectives: “Through this project, we are developing a framework and digital platform that will enable policymakers, farmers, and local government bodies to make informed decisions and take proactive measures to address climate change impacts, for the tillage/horticulture sector.”

Dr. Anton highlighted the urgency of tackling climate change in agriculture and the project’s potential to benefit horticulture and tillage farmers.

“Climate change poses significant challenges to Irish farms, and our project seeks to empower farmers with a digital platform to assess their carbon footprint and implement smart farming practices,” she said. Dr. Iulia Anton

“The digital model can also simulate different farming practices and see how they would impact the farm’s carbon footprint and productivity.”

Climate Action Officer at Sligo County Council, Pete Murtagh explained the collaborative nature of the project and its engagement with local farmers: “We are excited to partner with ATU on this innovative initiative.

“By involving farmers in the co-design and implementation of solutions, we aim to foster a sense of ownership and collective responsibility in addressing climate challenges within the agricultural sector.

“By empowering farmers with data-driven insights and innovative solutions, the project aims to foster a more sustainable and resilient future for Ireland’s agricultural sector.”

Any tillage or horticulture farmers interested in the project can get involved by contacting the team of researchers at ATU.