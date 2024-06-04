Food Drink Ireland (FDI) has called on the government to provide funding to help support the agri-food industry move towards more sustainable production.

FDI has published a report emphasising the efforts within the food and beverage industry in Ireland to move towards sustainable operational practices.

The report entitled ‘Prepared Consumer Foods Sustainability Report: Driving better practices across the supply chain’ , includes 10 model case studies showcasing the sector’s dedication to high quality production, coupled with reduced environmental impact.

The report details efforts such as carbon neutral projects; nutrition-focused reformulations, data-centric emissions strategies; investments in renewable energy; advanced waste management practices; innovative packaging; responsible sourcing and community engagement.

Flahavan’s case study

One of the case studies involved was Flahavan’s, which has a longstanding tradition of using natural energy, dating back to the 1780s.

According to the report, Flahavan’s produces over 70% of its energy needs through on-site renewable sources.

The company utilises a biomass boiler that relies on oat hulls – a by-product of the milling process – to provide all the necessary steam and heat in the mill.

A 500kW wind turbine erected in 2015 meets about half of the company’s electricity needs and the surplus is fed back into the grid.

Solar panels add extra power in the summer, and an upgraded water turbine harnesses energy from the River Mahon for additional winter energy.

Additionally, Flahavan’s employs an energy monitoring system and efficient equipment to reduce consumption.

Its commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity ensures the long-term viability of the operation.

Other contributors to the report were: Cadbury Group; Nomadic; Britvic; Dawn Farms; O’Brien Fine Foods; Silver Hill Duck; Kepak; Hilton Foods Ireland and Tirlán.

FDI

Speaking recently to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action, FDI director, Paul Kelly, reiterated the sector’s commitment to the circular economy.

“The food and drink sector is committed to contributing to the creation of a circular economy and working collaboratively along the supply chain with suppliers, retailers, and consumers to support sustainable consumption patterns. L-r: Paul Kelly (Food Drink Ireland); Kevin Maher (Food Drink Ireland); Sian Young (Britvic Ireland); Nicholas Reynolds (O’Brien Fine Foods); Minister Ossian Smyth; Shay Hannon (Teagasc); Stephanie O’Callaghan (Tirlán); Emer Fardy (Hilton Foods Ireland)

“Food and drink companies will continue to push for improved circularity and environmental performance of their products wherever possible, while ensuring the highest level of quality and safety,” Kelly added.

Minister of State with responsibility for public procurement, eGovernment, and circular economy, Ossian Smyth, commended the industry’s efforts.

“I am glad to see the business sector playing its part in moving to a circular economy. It is important that businesses innovate so they can survive in a changing world,” Minister Smyth said.

Key supports requested by FDI from the government to shift to sustainability include: