Fine Gael politician and Ireland South candidate for the European elections, John Mullins, has said that Ireland must “up its game” when it comes to promoting its quality food producers in Europe.

Mullins added that Ireland must implement a better marketing campaign for producers and show why it is “unique” when it comes to Europe’s food security.

The nominee for the European elections said that Ireland has the the environment to produce “nutritious, natural, traceable food”.

“We must stand with our dairy industry and fight to retain the nitrates derogation, and we must engage in a new partnership on agriculture with farmers so we can balance our environment and rural development targets,” he said.

“We need to ensure our unique situation is understood by Brussels. If elected, I will be calling for a series of visits by officials, key to the decision making process, to farms in Ireland South.

“Until you walk the land and see what our family farmers are doing, you cannot understand the work being done to safeguard our water.

“Ireland ensured the impact of Brexit was understood by leading a series of visits by officials, politicians and commissioners. We must bring a similar approach to the nitrates derogation,” Mullins added.

Mullins on Kanturk solar farm

Meanwhile, the opening of the €7 million solar farm in Kanturk is a “massive boost” for the local area and puts Kanturk at the “forefront” of Ireland’s renewable energy agenda, according to Mullins.

The Kanturk solar farm, developed by Amarenco, will power 1,900 homes in the local area and there will be 14,750 solar panels at the facility.

Mullins said this was a “huge day” for the area, as this facility will be “game-changing” when it comes to powering homes.

“This plant will really help the Irish energy sector reach its legally binding targets by 2030 and will also bring clean renewable energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the area,” the election candidate added.

“The offshore wind energy sector could be worth up to €16 billion per annum to the county and it is a real opportunity for jobs and economic growth on our East and South coasts.

“It could also oversee talent pool planning for Ireland’s energy security and ensure that Ireland is put on an equal footing as it would help bring investment to the country,” Mullins continued.

The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) said that urgent action is needed from the government for Ireland to meet its 2030 electricity capacity targets and the CCAC pointed out that Ireland’s renewable electricity generation is “too low”.