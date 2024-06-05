The Western Forestry Co-op has announced the appointment of Noreen Barrett as new CEO who will take office from July 1, 2024.

Barrett will take over from the current CEO Marina Conway who will step down on June 28, 2024. In April, Conway announced her resignation after 11 years as CEO.

Since February 2016, Barrett has been the finance manager of the Western Forestry Co-op. She is a charted certified accountant and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Western Forestry Co-op

Commenting on the board’s decision to appoint Barrett as new CEO, Western Forestry Co-op chair Robert Hosey said:

“I am delighted to officially announce Noreen as new CEO. Her wealth of experience and commitment has been pivotal in the success of [the] Western Forestry Co-op.” Noreen Barrett

“Noreen has worked diligently as part of the senior management team in safeguarding the long-term economic and social strength of the co-op during what has been a turbulent time in Irish forestry.

“She knows the business of farm forestry well and understands the important role of [the] Western Forestry Co-op as a leader in farm forestry. I wish her every success in her new role,” outgoing CEO, Marina Conway said.

The co-op was set up to provide a support structure to encourage farmers to afforest the marginal areas of their farms rather than selling the land to private investors.