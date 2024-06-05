The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed that the Carer’s Support Grant will be paid to 132,000 carers across Ireland tomorrow, Thursday June 6.

Each eligible carer will receive a grant of €1,850, with the total cost of this payment amounting to €275 million.

The grant is intended for all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their financial means or social insurance contributions.

The payment will be directly deposited into the recipients’ bank accounts or available at their local post office.

Support for carers

The Minister for Social Protection discussed the importance of this grant in acknowledging the critical role carers play.

“I am very pleased to announce that 132,000 carers will receive the Carer’s Support Grant of €1,850 tomorrow.

“This will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, and Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes,” she said.

The grant is provided in respect of each person being cared for, considering the additional costs and challenges associated with providing care.

Nearly 15,000 carers who are caring for two or more people will receive a grant for each person under their care.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to recipients of Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance.

It is also available to other full-time carers who do not receive these payments but meet specific criteria, such as providing care for a continuous period of at least six months.

“Your commitment and work in supporting those that need help and support is hugely important and is greatly appreciated,” she added.

Dublin received the highest amount of recipients with 29.556, with the lowest in Leitrim at 1,032.

For detailed information on eligibility and the application process, carers are advised to visit the official website of the Department of Social Protection.