Retaining Ireland’s nitrates derogation and increasing the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget are among the list of election pledges being made by Fine Gael.

Party leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris launched the party’s local and European election manifestos in Dublin earlier today (Monday, May 27).

He promised that Fine Gael will “engage in a new partnership on agriculture where farmers are central to the delivery of our food, environment, and rural development targets”.

Ireland is set to go to the polls on Friday, June 7 to select county councillors and MEPs.

The party is running five candidates in the European elections: Sean Kelly; Maria Walsh; Regina Doherty; Nina Carberry and John Mullins.

Simon Harris said that Fine Gael would “fight for a post-2027 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget that reflects the importance of the work farmers do”, along with working to retain the nitrates derogation.

The party’s European election manifesto pledges to work with State agencies, local authorities, industry, and farm organisations “to bring forward practical solutions which benefit farmers and help Ireland retain our derogation after 2025”.

It said it will continue to invest in initiatives that allow farmers to make improvements to their farms that positively impact water quality.

Following a wave of farmer protests in Ireland and across the EU, Fine Gael acknowledged the frustrations of farmers with red tape and increasingly complex schemes.

The party said that the new CAP should be simpler and more effective, however it warned that any new measures proposed should not come at the expense of existing CAP funding.

The party added that supports should be targeted at active farmers and a special emphasis must be placed on farm succession.

The manifesto also calls for increased investment by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in IT capabilities to avoid payment delays.

Fine Gael said that it would ensure action to restore nature is “fair, implemented effectively and backed with proper funding, in consultation with local communities”.

Local elections

Of Fine Gael’s 339 local elections candidates, 242 are men and 97 are women. 36% of the candidates are running for the first time, while 16 are from migrant backgrounds.

A total of 207 elected Fine Gael councillors are seeking re-election across the country on June 7.

In its local election manifesto, the party said it will “encourage local authorities to engage in partnership approach with farmers in areas like water quality”.

“Where inspections do take place, they should be proportionate in their approach and there should be a willingness to work with farmers and their representatives,” it said.

The manifesto suggests the development of a project with councils focused on a chosen demonstration river catchment in the local area.

The project will look at ways to improve water quality and biodiversity, as well as reducing flooding risk and the response to flooding incidents.

The party also pledged to increase funding for agricultural shows in the coming years, “as resources allow”.