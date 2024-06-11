Agritechnica 2023 saw New Holland launch its new flagship CR11 combine harvester which has now been joined by a slightly smaller CR10 companion model.

The company claims that both harvesters – built at its factory in Zedelgem, Belgium – feature innovative new technology designed to help the large farming enterprises maximise output, minimise losses and reduce total cost of harvesting.

The primary difference between the two models is in power and grain tank size, to ensure the new combines match the needs of a broad range of large farm enterprises.

The CR11 features a 20,000L grain tank and a 15.9L FPT Cursor 16 engine producing 775hp, while the CR10 engine is a 12.9L FPT Cursor 13 generating 635hp, and its grain tank holds 16,000L.

Beyond additional power and grain capacity, the key features that take these combines into a new league in terms of output, sample quality and loss minimisation include longer twin rotors and the new Twin-Clean cleaning system.

High capacity built in

These new flagship CR combines are designed to handle greater volumes of crop all the way through the threshing operation.

Cutterbar widths of 10.6-15m (35-50ft) are available in fixed, flexible knife, movable knife and draper formats.

Feeder/header reversing is achieved via with a hydraulic motor on the fixed speed driveline, and with the CVT drive on the variable speed driveline. New Holland pioneered the twin rotor system as now found on the CR10 and CR11

New Holland was the first to launch a combine featuring two longitudinal rotors at its heart, pioneering its Twin Rotor threshing and separation technology almost 50 years ago, in 1975.

In the new CR10 and CR11, the two 600mm (24″) rotors are of increased diameter and length, providing greater capacity for the crop to circulate and the grain be be threshed and separated.

Unloading at 210L/second

The CR11 grain tank holds 20,000L, with an unloading rate of 210L/sec, while the CR10 tank holds 16,000L and has a 159L/sec unloading rate.

Cross-auger shut-off allows the unloading auger to be fully emptied even when the grain tank still holds grain.

The CR10 cab, which sits beneath new roof styling, has a 25L handwash tank with integrated soap dispenser located by its access steps.

Other changes include new-style brake pedals and foot pegs, a luxury steering wheel and premium cloth or leather seats, plus new multi-zone climate control with floor level air ducts.

A new bluetooth radio allows operation of the radio and a mobile phone via the radio control panel in the roof liner, or one of the IntelliView 12 touchscreens.

Precision Land Management

A Core PLM Intelligence package covers the most commonly-specified requirements, such as IntelliSense, where automatic adjustments occur according to the harvest strategy chosen by the operator. The cab on this latest combine is the same as that of the larger CR11 launched at Agritechnica last year

The second option is an Advanced PLM Intelligence bundle, aimed at those with more advanced requirements.

Correction signal packages for IntelliSteer automated steering and other functions such as yield and moisture mapping are available from the factory in two accuracy levels with three delivery options.

Tracks or wheels on CR10

The CR10 and CR11 feature a two-speed hydrostatic transmission and TerraLock semi-automatic diff lock which is engaged manually and disengaged automatically depending on steering angle and forward speed.

Models specified with SmartTrax are available with three track belt width options of 660mm/26″, 810mm/32″ and 910mm/36″, with rubber or hydraulic cushioning.

All drives are taken via a transmission connected directly to the rear of the engine, minimising power loss.

The engine oil filter is sited on the engine’s right, for easy accessibility, while the air filter is located conveniently at the left side of the combine frame, and can be removed while at ground level.