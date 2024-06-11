The committee of Gorey Agricultural Show has today (Tuesday, June 11) announced the postponement of this weekend’s event due to ground conditions.

The show, with a schedule of some 300 classes, had been scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 15) at Ashton, Ballycanew, Co. Wexford.

Unfortunately, the organisers have decided that the event could not ahead as planned.

Gorey Show

A statement posted on the Gorey Agricultural Show website read: “The committee have had to make the very difficult decision to postpone our 2024 show due to difficult ground conditions and a worsening weather forecast.

“In the interest of health and safety and out of respect for our landowners it would be irresponsible to continue with preparations.

“Public safety is our number one priority and all decisions made by our committee are reflective of this.

“We would like to thank our landowners, our sponsors and our exhibitors for their continued support. Please be patient with us.”

The committee added that a new date for the show will be “coming soon”.

Agricultural shows

Earlier this year, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced an investment of €1 million to support 122 agricultural shows right across the country.

As part of the funding commitment, each show received a grant of €6,000-11,000 depending on their size.

This was aimed at supporting each committee to prepare for the show season, which takes place over the summer months.

The funding brings the total allocated to agricultural shows since 2018 to over €4.3 million, according to Minster Humphreys’ department.

The Department of Rural and Community Development worked with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to administer the funding scheme for 2024.