Latest figures show a year-on-year increase in excise clearances of green diesel in April 2024, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Excise clearances of green diesel in April 2024 were 7% higher compared with corresponding figures for April 2023.

Excise clearances of green diesel, which is mainly used for agriculture and the heating of larger buildings, totaled 98 million litres according to the CSO.

The figures, published today (Tuesday, June 11) are based on statistics collected by Revenue on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes and generally, fuel excise clearance figures indicate the level of sales and consumption of fuels. Source: CSO

CSO

The Fuel Excise Clearances April 2024 report by the CSO shows that overall auto-diesel clearance volumes for April 2024 were 3% lower than the same month last year.

But Deirdre Moran, statistician in the CSO climate and energy division, also added that clearances of unleaded petrol in April 2024 were 2% higher than April 2023. Source: CSO

The latest figures detail that clearances of autodiesel in April 2024 stood at 285 million litres while clearances of unleaded petrol in the same month stood at 84 million litres.

Meanwhile clearances of kerosene – mainly used as a home heating fuel – in April 2024 were 7% higher compared with April 2023 at 76 million litres.

Excise rates

In 2022, the government agreed temporary cuts in fuel excise rates, inclusive of VAT which amounted to 21c on petrol, 16c on auto-diesel and 5.4c/L on green diesel.

In April there was an increase of 4c/L on petrol, 3c/L on diesel, and 1.5c/L on green diesel when the government moved to partly restored excise duty on fuel.

A further increase of 4c/L on petrol, 3c/L on diesel, and 1.5c/L on green diesel is planned for August but the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, told the Dáil last month that he wanted motorists to know that “as a government, we keep this under review and have great form in this regard”.

“Reversals on reductions that were due to come into place as far back as August 2022 have been rolled over,” he added.