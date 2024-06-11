South East Technological University (SETU) has launched a forum to provide guidance on enhancing biodiversity and sustainability practices.

The biodiversity and sustainability forum, co-chaired by Eleanor Kent, head of land sciences, and Dr. Denise O’Meara, lecturer in biology, also aims to facilitate the exchange of projects, initiatives, and ideas among regional stakeholders.

The forum was launched at Mount Congreve House and Gardens in Co. Waterford where stakeholders from across the south-east and representatives from SETU’s campuses in Waterford, Carlow, and Wexford gathered.

Prof. Peter McLoughlin at SETU emphasised the work of the Eco-Innovation Research Centre (EIRC) in Co. Waterford and EnviroCore in Co. Carlow, which have “extensive experience” in the areas of sustainable agriculture, biodiversity monitoring, marine and estuarine research, and forestry.

He highlighted how the West Campus at Carriganore has created a ‘living lab’ environment to facilitate field-based initiatives supporting biodiversity and sustainability practices.

Prof. McLoughlin proposed further developing a ‘knowledge hub’ at the West Campus at Carriganore, which would support biodiversity and sustainability training initiatives.

Dr. Úna FitzPatrick, chief scientific officer at the National Biodiversity Data Centre (NBDC) spoke on the “urgent need to address biodiversity decline”.

Dr. Fitzpatrick also highlighted the positive aspects of the south-east, including the presence of the NBDC, SETU, and the region’s beautiful landscapes.

Additional speakers included Niall Ryan, an agricultural inspector with the nature and land use division at the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) who discussed the department’s role in supporting biodiversity-related projects through European Innovation Partnerships (EIPs) and LIFE projects. Dr. Denise O’Meara speaking in front of the audience attending the launch at Mount Congrev. Image source: Shane Scannell via SETU

Michael Hassett, sustainability advisor with Tirlán, spoke about initiatives that financially reward dairy farmers for engaging in sustainability practices.

Dr. Catherine Keena, countryside management specialist from Teagasc Kildalton, discussed educating farmers to plant and manage robust hedgerows to encourage biodiversity.

Marina Mulligan, biodiversity officer with Waterford City and County Council, highlighted the council’s efforts to implement biodiversity plans and develop new policies.

Ray Sinnott, estate manager at Mount Congreve, spoke about efforts to create a sustainable ‘green car park’ and develop an organic vegetable garden, while also supporting a new horticulture education programme.

Dr. Denise O’Meara scheduled the next meeting for Friday, July 5, at the SETU Arena in Carriganore, Co. Waterford where Anthony Murphy, a PhD researcher at SETU, will discuss emerging issues related to rodenticide resistance in rats and mice and its implications for pest management and wildlife.

The talk will be followed by a roundtable discussion and a walk led by SETU’s forestry lecturer, Tom Kent, around the native tree trail.

Additional meetings are planned for September, October, and December, hosted by SETU and Waterford City and County Council.