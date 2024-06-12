Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has today (Wednesday, June 12), announced the launch of the Greengate Biogas partnership which will see the development of seven anaerobic digestion (AD) plants in Ireland.

Under the partnership, CIP, Atlas Renewables and Energex Partners will join forces to develop, construct and operate biogas plants in each region across Ireland, with a primary focus on utilising manure as feedstock.

When fully established, the seven large-scale projects will produce nearly 1.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year of biomethane, representing approximately 3.5% of Ireland’s current natural gas demand and 30% of Ireland’s 2030 biomethane target.

The primary objective of the National Biomethane Strategy recently published by government is to support delivery of a target of up to 5.7TWh of indigenously-produced biomethane by 2030.

AD plants in Ireland

The seven AD plants to be set up in Ireland under this partnership will inject biomethane into the national grid and recirculate organic fertiliser to farmers, contributing to Ireland’s circular economy and green transition.

Manure will be the predominant feedstock which will be sourced in “close collaboration” with 2,000 Irish livestock farmers. Around 500,000t of manure will be converted per project, in addition to 100,000t of industrial organic waste.

By implementing AD for improved manure management, Greengate Biogas has said that it will also help reduce emissions from the agricultural sector and address nitrate challenges.

“We are excited to enter the Irish bioenergy industry with Greengate Biogas, which will make a significant contribution to the green transition, as well as creating local jobs and investments across the agricultural and rural economies.

“Ireland is a key market for CIP, and alongside our existing interests in off-shore wind and solar power, we look forward to seeing the growth in biogas make significant contributions to renewable energy production, CO2 abatement and water quality management. L-r: Edward Lilleystone, Greengate Biogas; Andreas F. Brandt, partner at CIP; Andrew Bernard, CEO of Greengate Biogas; and Leon Mekitarian, Greengate Biogas



“We look forward to progressing the projects with our local development team and in collaboration with Irish farmers, local authorities and other stakeholders,” partner at CIP, Andreas F. Brandt said.