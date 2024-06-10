The coming week will see largely dry weather up to midweek, but it is set to turn more unsettled towards the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Monday, June 10) will see a generally dry start with a little scattered cloud, but some good spells of sunshine too. One or two isolated showers will drift down over the country this afternoon in a cool northerly breeze but most areas will stay dry.

Highest temperatures today should be 12° to 16°. There will be a mix of scattered cloud and a few lingering isolated showers across the north but it will be generally dry and clear for southern and western counties.

It will be rather cool overnight in a light northerly breeze, with lowest temperatures of 3° to 6°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11) will see sunny spells in the morning but cloud will build later with one or two isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. It will stay largely dry in the far south however. Winds will be light and highest temperatures will be 13° to 17°.

Tomorrow night will be generally dry with a mix of clear spells and some scattered cloud. There may be a few light showers in the far north and northwest later in the night. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 9° in a light northerly breeze.

Wednesday (June 12) will see a mainly dry start with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. Cloud will build from the west later in the morning. However, a few showers will spread across the country by the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 15° with light winds.

It will become somewhat cloudy in the evening with southerly winds freshening. Rain, heavy at times, will move in across western counties later in the night before spreading east across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11°.

Thursday (June 13) will be largely wet and unsettled, with overcast conditions and rain throughout the country. The rain will be heavy at times, mainly in the west and northwest in the afternoon, with heavy falls moving east during the evening.

Highest temperatures on Thursday are expected to be 13° to 17° with blustery southerly winds changing westerly later.

It is set to continue wet and unsettled on Friday (June 14) with widespread rain, heavy at times, and blustery southwesterly winds. Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 18°.

Met Éireann’s latest farming weather commentary, issued yesterday (Sunday, June 9), said that the best drying conditions and spraying opportunities will be between today and Wednesday.

Current soil moisture deficits are generally between 20mm and 50mm across all soil types at the moment, with mostly good trafficability. The unsettled weather later in the week is expected to reduce deficits, with ground reaching saturation in some parts.