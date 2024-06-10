North Co. Dublin tillage farmer, Ollie Whyte, believes that Irish livestock farmers must be suitably rewarded for using homegrown grains.

Whyte said:

“Recent Johnstown Teagasc research has confirmed that by switching from a standard dairy ration, comprising imported raw materials, to one containing full native grains – the carbon footprint of the milk subsequently produced was reduced by 33%.

“This is a staggering result. Meanwhile, Teagasc, whose brief is to advise farmers on how to reduce their carbon footprint, still does not recommend the use of native grains in feed rations.

“This is despite the organisation’s own research showing that such an approach is complete game changer in terms of the massive reductions in CO₂ emission levels that can be achieved.”

“Our own substantial beef herd is finished on full native ration and our recorded weight gain is a match for the very best.

“But, when we sell our lower carbon beef, we get the same price as guys that pump unregulated imports with massive CO₂ footprint into their livestock.”

So, all of this begs the question: in what world is this acceptable?

Homegrown grains

According to Whyte, the ‘conspiracy of silence’ around what is fed to Irish livestock and is entering our food chain every day is no longer acceptable.

He continued: “The end result of this is Irish tillage becoming the sacrificial lamb of our agricultural industry.

“Meanwhile, our consumers are effectively deceived. In addition, our authorities have shown by their silence they are happy to go along with this.”

The Co. Dublin tillage farmer pointed to Teagasc research, which indicates that Ireland’s is fast achieving a carbon neutral status.

“What comes off our tillage farms is actually an advertisement agency’s dream in terms of climate change , environmental protection, biodiversity enhancement ,food safety and food security.”

“So, why do our agriculture minister, the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia and Teagasc all refuse to recognise the tillage industry’s best-in-class credentials?

“They put a label on the food emanating from every other mainstream sector. The exception is the produce off tillage farms, which is already hitting the agricultural emissions targets set for 2050.

“We have to demand a change in thinking on the part of all our authorities and this has to include a the development of proper labels for food that is produced from use of our highly regulated native grain and pulses.

Whyte added that “our grain farmers and our consumers deserve no less”, and that “our consumers have the right to make an informed decision on what they feed their families. Our state authorities have no right to conceal the full information from them”.