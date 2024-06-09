Farmers are strongly represented in First Dates, but there is currently a shortage of males aged over 35, casting researcher with COCO Content which produces the dating show, Suri Grennell.

“Last season we matched Tom, a fifth generation dairy farmer from Co. Kerry, with Elly, aged 32 and from the Netherlands but living in Killarney.

“Tom had previously been unlucky in love and wanted to be matched with someone fun who loves the outdoors and animals.

“Elly grew up in a small village on a pig farm outside Rotterdam. She described herself as an outdoorsy country girl.

“The couple hit it off straight away with lots of flirty and sweet banter. They both said ‘yes’ to seeing each other again and eventually went out for dinner for their second date. That was as far as it went unfortunately,” Grennell said.

She added: “Dairy farmer Craig from Tullamore, Co Offaly, is a bit of an all-rounder. As well working 16-hour days on the family farm during the summer months, he is also a qualified carpenter and teaches woodwork and construction studies in a secondary school.

“He told us that it’s hard to make time for dating as the cows on the farm always need attention. Anything can happen and a girlfriend needs to understand what goes with the territory.

“In the First Dates restaurant he met Chloe, a recently qualified hairdresser from Co. Cavan, who also lives on the farm and was hoping to be swept off her feet by a man she can go jiving with at a country music night.”

Elly and Thomas.

According to the casting researcher, there’s a reason Tinder and Bumble have more than 120 million active users worldwide.

“With one person households now making up nearly a quarter of the Irish population, it’s clear that not everyone is lucky in love especially those singletons more interested in real world interaction.

“As we return for our 10th season of seduction with a fresh new look and a nationwide series of events where singletons can meet the team, share their dreams and apply in person, there’s no excuse not to get involved,” she added.

“Every year we get thousands of applications from brilliant potential daters but we have a shortage of males in the 35 plus age bracket,” she said. Chloe and Craig.

“We strongly believe there is someone for everyone and we really do our best to find that someone, even if it takes us more than one go. So yes, we do have returners,” she said.

Applications can be made on the COCO Content website.