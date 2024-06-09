The International Horticultural Exhibition for 2024 is taking place in Chengdu, China, from April to October of this year and to promote the event, a group of journalists and industry personnel from the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) member states were invited to the event over the June bank holiday weekend.

Agriland was in attendance at the event which, according to the AIPH, is expected to see 7.6 million visitors come to the 242ha site to see the exhibition which aims to showcase the horticultural industry of Sichuan Province in China to the global stage.

The event’s organising committee is composed of:

The China Flower Association;

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration;

The People’s Government of Sichuan Province;

The Chengdu Municipal Government;

The Chengdu Eastern New Area Administrative Committee.

According to the organisers, the event is “a joint exhibition of garden and horticultural products and exotic flowers from all over the world” and is described as an “Olympic” event in the field of world floriculture.

The exhibition aims to promote mutual exchanges among countries and integrate cultural achievements and scientific and technological achievements.

The international event has a history spanning over 60 years and has been held 38 times.

As well as the broad range of exhibits showcasing different garden designs from across China, there are a range of international gardens on display also showcasing plants and designs from countries around the world.

Included in the international garden exhibits is an Irish garden titled : ‘Garden of Fair Fingal’.

It features limestone rock and pathways through the garden with famous quotes from Irish poets.

The trees, shrubs and flowers in the Irish garden aim to reflect those which would often be seen in Ireland. White clover, lavender and oak trees can be seen in the exhibit.

The park where the event is taking place has an impressive scale and the level of detail in the design and layout of the overall exhibition and individual gardens has to be seen to be believed with over 700 staff keeping to overall exhibition in pristine condition.

Each garden display aims to tell a distinctive horticultural story across the Flora Pavilion, Tianfu Habitat Exhibition Zone, and Park City Exhibition Zone.

According to the organisers, the exhibition is designed “to help build an exchange platform for the Chinese and European flower industries” as well as promoting all tourism throughout Sichuan Provence.