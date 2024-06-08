When it comes to women learning and perfecting their tractor driving skills, there’s nothing like the company of other women in female-focused training to boost confidence, it seems.

The first safe tractor driving course exclusively for women was held on April 20 in Virginia Showgrounds, Co. Cavan.

Organised by FRS Training, the pilot training course provides a female-focused learning environment, covering all the main elements of tractor driving.

Women from as far away as Donegal, Wexford and Galway made the journey to take part in the pilot course, where they were joined by farming influencer, Cavan’s Sophie Bell, as one of the participants.

The pilot created strong demand, which saw FRS Training set up further courses in Cavan, Galway and Tipperary.

A total of 43 women have been trained so far. Upcoming courses in Galway and Tipperary are fully booked.

The original idea for the female focused course came from Sophie after many of her young female social media followers expressed their interest in female focused training. She contacted FRS Training which worked with her on preparing the course.

Marketing manager of FRS Network, Jane Marks, said:

“FRS Training has been running safe tractor driving courses for over a decade, but they were predominantly for teenagers through the school system, such as transition year students.

“We have also organised courses for community groups.”

During the half-day session, Sophie and the other participants were provided with a blend of classroom-based learning and practical hands-on experience.

The practical component of the course covered essential safety checks and manoeuvring through obstacles as well as mastering tasks such as reversing with a trailer and operating front loaders.

The machinery was provided by Clarke Machinery, Co. Cavan.

Sophie, who is a public servant and is undertaking a master’s degree at UCD, said this type of course is badly needed. For too long, farming women haven’t had a female focused course like this available, she contended.

“This course was specifically designed for participants to learn the correct tractor driving procedures among their peers, no matter their current ability or existing skill level.

“I learned so much about using these modern pieces of machinery and I know I was being taught the correct techniques, rather than having to figure it by myself at home.

“Having seen the reaction to this pilot, I really hope there will be more of these courses available in other parts of the country too,” Sophie said.

Her remarks were echoed by the group CEO FRS Network, Colin Donnery:

“What is clear to see, is there is a marked level of enthusiasm from women farmers and women from a farming background for a course like this.

“We are exploring how best to reach more women in agriculture with this course.”

Those interested in the course are invited to join the waiting list for upcoming training sessions by e-mailing [email protected] Keep informed by following FRS Training’s social media accounts and website.