Bord Bia has said that it is developing a new producer standard which will “replace” the current farm standards for beef, sheep and dairy into a “consolidated standard”.

A new producer standard is being discussed with a specially-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the Irish food board told Agriland.

Bord Bia’s current quality assurance schemes in these sectors – the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) and the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) – were themselves developed through their own TACs.

“The exact criteria and recommendations of the new standard are still at a draft stage and will be subject to [amendments] from the TAC, ratification from the Quality Assurance Board, as well as feedback and approval from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).

“Any new criteria will also be piloted on farms to ensure they are fit for purpose and practical for farmers,” according to Bord Bia.

Bord Bia

Meanwhile, the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) called on Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) to withdraw its proposal to include a “clear focus” on water quality improvement in Bord Bia quality assurance (QA) schemes.

DII last week presented details of its 10-point action plan which it believes could secure Ireland’s nitrates derogation. The plan sets out that there must be a “clear focus on water quality improvement” within the QA schemes for all sectors.

Bord Bia said that the new producer standard being developed is “not specifically for water quality”.

Within the current Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) standard, there is a range of criteria in place in relation to water quality. According to Bord Bia, these are: