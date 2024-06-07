Some 3,500 pigs have to be culled after an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a fattening farm in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in northern Germany.

Germany’s Federal Research Institute for Animal Health confirmed the suspected presence of ASF in samples from pigs which it said had become “clinically conspicuous”.

The exact cause of the infection is still unclear. However, there is currently no indication of an active epidemic among wild boar in the region, according to the institute.

The farm was officially closed and animal disease control measures were initiated. Investigations are also being initiated to identify a possible cause of the outbreak.

A 3km protection zone has been established, as well as a 10km surveillance zone which includes over 60 other pig farms, the local authority of Vorpommern-Greifswald said.

ASF was first detected in domestic pigs in Germany in July 2021. Since then, there have been a total of eight outbreaks in domestic pigs, according to the institute.

These outbreaks occurred in Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the last of which was detected in February 2023.

ASF

Transmission can occur through direct contact with infected animals or carcasses, and ingestion of contaminated food waste, or pork products, or preparations.

However, indirect disease transmission can also occur through vehicles, contaminated equipment, devices, machines and clothing, according to the institute.

Contact with the blood of infected pigs is the “most efficient” transmission route. Infected animals develop very severe but non-specific symptoms, which are usually fatal.

ASF cannot be transmitted between animals and humans. Other domestic and wild animals are also not susceptible to the disease, according to the institute.