The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has saved 121 birds, including domestic hens, from living in “appalling conditions” in the midlands during a rescue operation.

The birds, which also included species such as parrots, cockatiels, parakeets, budgies, finches, and quail, were discovered in a severe state of neglect, according to the ISPCA.

The investigation was led by inspector Lyndsey Delaney, who said she had “never seen conditions like it before”. Source: ISPCA

The hens and other birds were found living among a severe accumulation of faeces, rotten food, fly infestations, and cobwebs.

Tragically, some birds were already dead, while others suffered injuries like broken wings, beak damage, and severe feather loss.

The multi-agency operation involved An Garda Siochána, the Health Service Executive (HSE), and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

All birds were removed from the premises and are now in the care of specialised rescues equipped to provide the necessary rehabilitation.

Inspector Delaney continued: “The smell inside was indescribable, and fume masks had to be worn.

“We struggled to operate in the environment for a few minutes at a time; it’s unbelievable to think these birds lived in there for years,” she added.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling, emphasised the long-term impact on the rescued birds, including the hens.

“These birds were subjected to years of living in appalling conditions and not receiving appropriate care,” he said.

Dowling thanked Parrot Rescue Ireland and Cork SPCA for their assistance.

“We would like to thank all of those involved especially Parrot Rescue Ireland and Cork SPCA who have taken on the care and rehabilitation of the majority of the exotic birds,” he added.