A “rise” in diseases affecting livestock, such as bluetongue, were among some of the impacts that may affect the Irish agriculture sector as a result of climate change, the government has stated.

These impacts were detailed in Ireland’s second National Adaptation Framework (NAF), which was published by Minister Eamon Ryan this week.

The new NAF sets out the potential implications of climate change for Ireland and outlines the national strategy for the development of adaptation measures.

Featured below are potential impacts in the agriculture sector associated with climate change:

The NAF detailed that “projected temperature increases may lead to a rise in vector-borne diseases affecting livestock, such as the bluetongue virus, and could impact disease lifecycles and the introduction of new diseases”.

The government has contended that “more frequent heatwaves may lead to heat stress for both animals and farmers”.

Projected decreases in summer precipitation and increased drought frequency will cause water stress for livestock, necessitating changes to grazing protocols and increased silage/meal requirements.

Cracked soils may stunt crop growth and limit chemical fertiliser application and reduce efficiency, also posing a risk of exposing groundwater to pesticides.

The increased frequency of extreme precipitation events may lead to soil issues, including decreased trafficability, compaction, erosion, and nutrient and pesticide runoff.

Farms and dwellings could face infrastructural damage, and access and transportation may become challenging if storms intensify as projected.

Significant emphasis has been placed on adaptation across the agriculture, and forestry sectors in recent years, culminating in the publication of the Climate Action Plan (CAP) strategic plan and the Forest Strategy.

The framework also acknowledged that “recent experiences of extreme weather such as the fodder crisis of 2023, the flooding of Midleton in October 2023, heatwaves of 2023 and 2022, and windstorms of 2024 (Kathleen), 2022 (Eunice) and 2021 (Barra) highlight the wide range of potential impacts of Ireland’s changing climate”.