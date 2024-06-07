The Energy and Farm Diversification Show 2024 will take place on Thursday, July 18 at Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary, with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

The event will feature panel discussions, outdoor demonstrations and an exhibitor area, covering topics including energy diversification, climate change, and biodiversity.

Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara said the Energy and Farm Diversification Show is a “vital platform” for showcasing how innovative agricultural practices can drive sustainability.

“Our goal is to equip farmers with the knowledge, information, and tools needed to thrive in an eco-conscious era, while contributing to a greener planet,” Prof. O’Mara said.

The Energy and Farm Diversification Show 2024 taking place at Gurteen Agricultural College will give visitors the opportunity to:

Dive into discussions on diversification into energy, leisure, tourism, food, and more, with a strong focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

Explore innovative technologies and efficiency methods shaping the agricultural sector’s climate resilience;

Engage with leaders, test solutions, and attend seminars unveiling secrets to success in the eco-conscious era.

The event will be presented by Teagasc and other organisations, including Tipperary County Council, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Technological University Shannon (TUS), Macra, and Gurteen Agricultural College.

“Farm-scale and community-based renewables must be the central part of future energy policy in Ireland if the ambitions of [the] government’s Climate Action Plan are to be delivered.

“It is critically important that farmers can remain profitable and resilient through the decarbonisation transition by being supported to embrace these new business opportunities,” IFA president Francie Gorman said.