Met Éireann has said that there will be mixed weather conditions over the weekend with showers or outbreaks of light rain at times.

The national forecaster said that the showers will mostly impact the north and west where it also feel coolest. In the south, drier conditions with closer to average temperatures are expected.

Today (Friday, June 7) will be cloudy with any rain and drizzle pushing southeastwards, becoming drier and somewhat brighter in the afternoon with some isolated showers.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 13° to 17°C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Scattered showers are due to arrive from the Atlantic tonight, most frequent in the west and north of the country. A mainly cloudy night with lowest temperatures of 6° to 10° in light to moderate westerly winds.

Weekend

Saturday (June 8) will be dry and bright, some scattered showers in the morning in the south and east.

Some good sunny spells in the afternoon for most places, highest temperatures of 13° to 18° in a moderate northwesterly wind.

Dry with clear spells on Saturday night, cloud will build in the northern part of the country bringing rain. Overnight lows of 7° to 10° in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

It will be cloudy on Sunday (June 9) with patchy rain and drizzle in the west and northwest which will push eastwards, staying mostly dry in the south and southeast.

It will feel cooler with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°, values could reach 15° or 16° in the south, northwesterly winds will be moderate.

Rain and drizzle moving eastwards on Sunday night, drier in Ulster. Lowest overnight of 5° to 10° with a light to moderate northwesterly wind.

After the rain clears to the south on Monday (June 10), it will be a bright day with sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 13° to 17°, warmest in the south.

Cloud will push in from the north on Tuesday (June 11) bringing showers which will ease later to leave a dry evening.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 17°, it may feel cooler on the north coast, northerly breezes will be light to moderate.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that the majority of the country is expected to have below average rainfall over the coming week, apart from parts of the west and north, where totals could be 20 to 23mm.

The majority of the country is expected to have rainfall amounts between 7 and 18 mm.

Mean air temperatures are expected to be 1 to 3° below average over the coming week. Mean soil temperatures will likely be close to or above normal.

The moderate breezes and sunny spells will allow for some good drying conditions and opportunities for spraying will be best in the east and south.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are generally between 10 and 46mm currently, with mostly good trafficability.

Met Éireann said with mostly below average rainfall expected over the coming week, away from the west and north, SMDs will likely increase to between around 15 and 55mm.