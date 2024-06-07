Domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops was estimated at 947 million litres in April 2024, a decrease of 81 million litres when compared with April 2023.

This shows a decrease of 7.9% and is also down 107.6 million litres or 10.2% when compared with the same month in 2022.

The fat content for April 2024 was 4.27%, up from 4.13% in April 2023. Protein content fell from 3.36% to 3.27% in the 12 months to April 2024.

Butter production fell by 2,100 tonnes, from 31,400 in April 2023 to 29,300 in April 2024.

Skimmed milk powder production was down by 2,100 tonnes, from 16,600 tonnes in April 2023 to 14,500 tonnes in April 2024.

Senior statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, Sam Scriven said: “The figures show a decrease in domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops of 7.9% in April 2024 when compared with the same month in 2023.

“Production of butter and skimmed milk powder both fell by 2,100 tonnes, down 6.6% and 12.5% respectively.”

Milk intake

For the period January to April 2024, domestic milk intake was estimated at 2,204.6 million litres.

This is a decline of 186.3 million litres or 7.8% when compared with the same period in 2023, and down by 209.4 million litres or 8.7% when compared with January to April 2022.

The EU produces approximately 150 million tonnes of raw milk each year, which the European Commission has stated “makes it the world’s second producer after India”.

Eurostat figures suggest that farms across the EU produced an estimated estimated 160.0 million tonnes of raw milk in 2022.

The FAO Dairy Price Index increased by 1.8% from April, underpinned by increased demand from the retail and food services sectors ahead of the summer holidays.

Increases can also be seen, due to market expectations that milk production in Western Europe may fall below historical levels, according to the FAO.