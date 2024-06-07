Water quality and the image of farming and food in Ireland are issues that will always remain joined at the hip.

This was the very clear view expressed by Teagasc’s Prof. Pat Dillon as he wrapped up the launch of the new ‘Better Farming for Water’ programme recently.

Over the next seven years, Irish farmers and all other relevant stakeholders will be expected to address eight core action points in an attempt to inherently improve water standards in the country.

A key focus will be placed on a number of river catchment areas in this context.

But let’s be clear about this, the other – and equally important – objective of the new programme is to centre it within a strategy that will allow for the continuation of Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

It is in this context that timelines get a bit fuzzy. On launching the new programme, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, Charlie McConalogue talked about the seven-year period that will be required to deliver the new water quality strategy in its entirety.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s nitrates derogation is, once more, up for discussion in Brussels towards the end of 2025.

The other key player within all of this, is the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It remains centre stage, constantly assessing water quality data in a wholly independent manner, and rightly so.

Given the discussions that were had at the recent programme launch, it’s hard to imagine that the data feeding back from the EPA to Brussels will show any significant uplift in water prior to next year’s nitrates review.

So, two questions now arise – will the new eight-point programme confirm Ireland’s meaningful intentions to get on with the task of improving water quality? Or has that horse already bolted?

Strategically, one of the programme’s weaknesses centres on the fact that, for the most part, it is simply building on ideas and commitments previously in play.

This leaves Ireland open to the suggestion from Brussels that, up to this point, the country hasn’t really been taking the issue of water quality that seriously.

So, there’s a lot to be played for over the coming months. If Ireland loses its nitrates derogation altogether, the potential impact on total farm output will be immense.

One of the videos shown at the launch of the Better Farming for Water programme featured cattle drinking directly from a stream. Why this is allowed in 2024 beggars belief?

In any event, I would certainly not include that bit of footage in any future communications campaign, designed to highlight the water quality-related credentials of Irish agriculture.