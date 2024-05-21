Danny Doyle from Rathangan, Co. Kildare is the overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2023 award.

The awards were presented by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue in the Heritage Hotel in Co. Laois, today (Tuesday, May 21).

Doyle completed a level 5 certificate in agriculture and then a level 6 advanced crops and machinery certificate at the Teagasc Kildalton Agriculture College in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

He currently farms with his parents on a large scale tillage operation near Rathangan in Co. Kildare.

In addition to winning the overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2023 award he was successful in the full-time agriculture category award.

Doyle dedicated his award on the night to his grand-uncle Ned, who recently passed away.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates of Teagasc level 6 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry training programmes in 2023.

Two other category awards were presented; the part-time and distance education category; and the full-time other land based category.

Winner of the ‘part-time and distance education category’ was Cormac Rowe, who comes from a mixed dairy and drystock farm near Navan in Co. Meath. Part-time and distance education category winner, Cormac Rowe

Rowe is a primary school teacher who farms part-time with his family. He completed his Distance Education course and his practicals at Teagasc Grange.

Alana King from near Ennis in Co. Clare, was successful in the ‘Full-Time Other Land-based Enterprises’ Category.

King graduated from the level 6 advanced certificate in horsemanship – equitation – from Kildalton College. She graduated with distinction on both her level 5 and level 6. Alana King, winner of the full-time other land-based enterprises’ category

Speaking at the awards, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said: “The presentation of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year Awards is an important date in the annual agriculture calendar.

“Young, enthusiastic, educated farmers are fundamental to the future prosperity of the agricultural sector.

“The value and return from an agricultural education to the operation of modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated. This is not only for the financial, technical, and environmental skills it provides, but also through the opportunity to see best practice in operation on host farms.

“I whole-heartedly congratulate all 15 finalists on their achievement. It is rightly a very proud day for them and their families to be recognised for their education achievements.

“I extend my congratulations in particular to the category and overall winners whose dynamism and enthusiasm for the agri-sector shone through to the judges,” Minister McConalogue added.

On behalf of the overall sponsor of the awards, John Cahalan, chief commercial officer with FBD insurance said: “At FBD Insurance we are committed to supporting every generation of Irish farmers and their families.

“We are always proud to sponsor the Teagasc/FBD student of the year awards which highlight the outstanding achievements of the students in Teagasc Agricultural Colleges across the country.

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc said: “This coveted award is a wonderful celebration of Teagasc education, our learners, teachers and facilities right across the country.

“Congratulations to all finalists and award winners. We look forward to their future career and personal achievements.”

