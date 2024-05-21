The former chief executive of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy has said that many farmers feel vilified and unrecognised for their environmental efforts.

The future of sustainable food was among the discussions at the Global Economic Summit today (Tuesday, May 21) at the Europe Hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Around 400 delegates are attending the three-day event to discuss the global economy, the pathway to sustainability, and developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare technology.

Climate change

Tara McCarthy, who is now the global vice-president of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), Alltech, said that the entire supply chain, including farmers and consumers, believe the global food system has become “very vulnerable”.

She said that as a result of the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions, food security has become “a much bigger issue politically” around the world.

78% of respondents in a study carried out by Alltech said that food production is going to become more difficult because of climate change.

However, 86% of people said believe the food industry is capable of navigating the challenge that it is facing.

Over 90% said that this will be achieved by adopting innovative and new technologies, while 93% said the challenges would be met by “working together”.

As food is “a low margin business”, McCarthy said that the main driver of change in the agri-food industry is managing costs.

Feeding the global population, climate change, managing supply chains, labour supply, along with soil and water quality are also key drivers of change for the sector.

McCarthy noted that the agri-food industry is “complex” and will have to navigate “a diverse list of priorities” in order to feed the growing world population, while supporting producers and replenishing the environment.

“There’s an absolute realisation from everybody in the agri-food industry that we’re not chasing a silver bullet,” she said. Owen Brennan, chair of Devenish , Tara McCarthy global VP of ESG Alltech and Hila Cohen deputy head UN World Food Programme innovation accelator at the Global Economic Summit in Kerry. Image Source: Domnick Walsh

The conference heard that Alltech has over 100 scientists and 20 alliances with universities in order to “chase” innovation.

She said that the company is examining areas such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and methane reducing additives which can give a production benefit to farmers.

“What we’re trying to build within our way of doing business is start with the producer mindset.

“They are the part of the value chain that has the power, from the perspective of the greatest impact that if producers adopt this then that’s where the greatest impact can actually happen.

“Many of the producers that we work with are feeling vilified, are feeling that they’re not being rewarded for the changes that they’re making, are feeling that they are being blamed by everyone for everything that’s going on in the industry,” she said.

Farmers

McCarthy said that companies such as Alltech should supply data to farmers so that they can not only see progress and return on their investments, but also to protect their reputations.

She said that “proof points” are needed to help address claims made by the industry on nutrition, emissions, biodiversity or nature.

McCarthy said that she is optimistic about the ability of the agri-food sector to face future challenges, but added that she is not complacent.

“We as an industry have to educate all of our stakeholders to go on the journey with us,” she said.

Owen Brennan, chair of Devenish, who was also on the panel noted that any changes expected of farmers and the wider food industry need to be “economically sustainable”.

“It’s very hard to be green, if you’re in the red. Let’s have a good plan. Let’s get on with delivering that plan. Let’s make it all of all of the actors are working together,” he said.







