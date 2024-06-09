A modern farmhouse, whiskey distillery and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) headquarters are among the shortlist for a national architecture award.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) works to inspire excellence in architecture to deliver a sustainable and resilient future.

Now in their 35th year, the RIAI Architecture Awards celebrate excellence in the design and delivery of buildings by registered architects.

Among the honours up for grabs is the public choice award where people can select their favourite building or public space.

Architecture award



This year’s RIAI architecture awards, sponsored by Sika Ireland, received a total of 180 entries, with 42 projects now in the running for the public choice award.

The shortlist includes housing developments, public libraries, commercial premises and health facilities. New Farmhouse. Image Source: Ros Kavanagh New Farmhouse. Image Source: Ros Kavanagh

Among the private houses featured on the shortlist is the “New Farmhouse” located in Co. Wicklow.

Designed by John McLaughlin Architects for a new generation on an equine farm, the farmhouse was inspired by surrounding agricultural buildings.

It uses passive solar principles to achieve a high environmental rating and was constructed with Irish-grown Douglas fir timber. Barney’s Ruins. Image Source: Joe Laverty Barney’s Ruins. Image Source: Joe Laverty

Barney’s Ruins, a house located in rural Co. Derry and designed by architect Patrick Bradley is hoping to catch the public’s eye.

This project involved preserving the historical significance of the ruins of a clachan or small settlement and incorporating it into the design of the new dwelling.

Shortlist

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) headquarters in Dublin has also made the award shortlist.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) was responsible for the deep retrofit refurbishment of the six-storey 1970s office development.

The building, which has a new central atrium providing natural ventilation and daylight, includes a major energy performance upgrade.

Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) headquarters. Image Source: Paul Tierney

From modern to ancient, the shortlist features a stone vessel in Co. Cork overseen by O’Donnell and Tuomey architects.

The Rambling Houses at Fartha were proposed as a set of three experimental structures, demonstrations of local skills and built in locally sourced materials.

The Stone Vessel, the second in the series, is built entirely out of stone and assembled by hand, stone on stone. Stone Vessel. Image Source: O’Donnell and Tuomey Stone Vessel. Image Source: O’Donnell and Tuomey

Also on the shortlist is the Church of Oak Distillery located along the canal outside Monasterevin, Co. Kildare.

ODOS architects oversaw the redevelopment of a historic grain mill into a contemporary whiskey making facility.

Visitors are immersed in the area’s rich heritage and the art of whiskey making. The project plays a pivotal role in revitalising a historical industry within the town and its surrounding region Church of Oak Distillery. Image Source: Fiona McCann Church of Oak Distillery. Image Source: Fiona McCann

The shortlist, which can be viewed in full on the RIAI website, covers a range of projects in both rural and urban settings.

Voting for the public choice award closes midnight on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.