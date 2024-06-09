As a result of the good weather in recent weeks, many farmers were able to get in their first-cut silage, which means that preparation for second-cut is now underway and slurry safety must be considered.

The majority of farmers and contractors have been under pressure to catch up on work due to unfavourable weather conditions, and during these busy periods, safety can be compromised.

The wet spring also meant that a lot of slurry was not applied to the land for first-cut silage, meaning there will be a lot of high quality slurry waiting to be applied for second-cut.

The danger of slurry

Once the slurry begins to become agitated, the bacterial decomposition of the slurry releases toxic gasses, such as phydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane and carbon dioxide.

Hydrogen (H) sulphide is lethal. It is highly poisonous to both people and animals as it affects the nervous system – even small concentrations can cause death.

Gases are odourless, which means that if you can’t smell anything, it doesn’t mean that you are safe. At low levels, hydrogen sulphide has a ‘rotten egg’ smell, but at high levels, it will be odourless.

This is particularly important as when slurry is agitated, it will release high levels of hydrogen sulphide which means that smell is no indicator for its presence.

Slurry safety

Slurry should never be agitated in still air conditions and should be mixed on a windy day while keeping children away at all times during any slurry work. Your family and those around the house should be informed that agitation is taking place.

Even though this might not apply during the summer months, it is important to keep in mind that all animals should be kept out of the building before starting to mix slurry.

It is also easy to forget the affect the slurry fumes can have on other farm animals or pets, so, making sure any dogs are kept away during agitation is essential.

Make sure all doors and outlets in the shed are open, as they will provide a draught, and avoid vigorous agitation in confined spaces. Smoking or using a naked fame should be avoided as slurry gases are highly flammable.

Once agitating commences, stay out of the building for as long as possible and avoid standing over slats or near tank access points.

You should avoid going back near the tank for at least 30 minutes or longer depending on the size of the tank – if you need to return to adjust the agitator, leave the shed as soon as it is done.

There should never be a need to enter the slurry tank unless you are wearing suitable gear including a breathing apparatus and a harness attached to a lifeline and controlled by at least two adults up above the tank.