Gardaí in Tuam are investigating the death of a man in his 60s following an “incident” on a farm in Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Gardaí were alerted yesterday morning (Saturday, June 8) after the man’s body was discovered on farmland. The local coroner and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

The HSA are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation.

The man was understood to have been a sheep and suckler farmer.

The Galway Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) county chair, Stephen Canavan offered his “sincere condolences” to the family of the deceased.

He also appealed to farmers to take extra care when dealing with livestock, particularly with bulls, during the breeding season.

Farm death

In recent weeks, a farmer in his 80s died after an “incident” in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which is understood to have occurred in a farm yard, in the Rathmore area of Co. Wexford on Wednesday, May 23.

Gardaí confirmed that the farmer “was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital”.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and local coroner have been notified,” Gardaí stated.

Last month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that a man in his 70s died in a “farm incident”.

The PSNI said the incident took place in the Cullyrammer Road area of Garvagh, Co. Derry.

Two other men were also injured during the incident which happened on Thursday, May 16.

The PSNI has said that the death of the man in his 70s was not being treated as suspicious.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched three emergency crews to the scene of the incident in Co. Derry and the two injured men were taken to hospital, one of the men involved is understood to have a broken leg.

“Officers will provide assistance to the Health and Safety Executive’s (HSENI) investigation,” the police service said.